TBI: At least 8 schools across TN received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter this week

The TBI reports local, state, and federal authorities along with the FBI and Tennessee Department of Safety are working together to investigate the source of these hoax calls.
Authorities continue to investigate after a student reported seeing someone with a gun at...
Authorities continue to investigate after a student reported seeing someone with a gun at Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least eight schools across Tennessee have received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter this week, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports local, state, and federal authorities along with the FBI and Tennessee Department of Safety are working together to investigate the source of this week’s hoax calls at schools across the state.

The TBI said the following schools were impacted:

  • Central High School, Knoxville
  • Jefferson County High School, Dandridge
  • West High School, Morristown
  • Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport
  • Tennessee High School, Bristol
  • Science Hill High School, Johnson City
  • Rossview Elementary, Clarksville
  • Brainerd High School, Chattanooga

“Law enforcement authorities continue to gather information and reports from other schools across the state, as this investigation continues,” the TBI said.

