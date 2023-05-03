TBI: At least 8 schools across TN received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least eight schools across Tennessee have received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter this week, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports local, state, and federal authorities along with the FBI and Tennessee Department of Safety are working together to investigate the source of this week’s hoax calls at schools across the state.

The TBI said the following schools were impacted:

Central High School, Knoxville

Jefferson County High School, Dandridge

West High School, Morristown

Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport

Tennessee High School, Bristol

Science Hill High School, Johnson City

Rossview Elementary, Clarksville

Brainerd High School, Chattanooga

“Law enforcement authorities continue to gather information and reports from other schools across the state, as this investigation continues,” the TBI said.

