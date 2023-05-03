Taylor Swift-themed events happening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No Taylor tickets? No problem. A variety of Taylor Swift-themed events are happening in and around Nashville all weekend long.

If the Ticketmaster fiasco enabled you from buying tickets, or if you just couldn’t budget the hefty ticket costs, several events are happening this week that will allow you to get in your Taylor fix.

Previous Coverage Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown

Even those who secured their concert tickets can enjoy the themed happenings taking place. Pre-concert and post-concert events like karaoke, pool parties and rooftop pop-up bars will be available for Swifties all weekend long:

Karaoke at Bottle Cap

The restaurant in 12 South announced on Instagram they would be hosting a “Taylor Takeover” on Wednesday. Fans can sing popular songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” all night long at their Taylor-themed karaoke event. There will also be themed drinks all weekend, which feature a Lavender Haze cocktail and a Midnight Rain shot made with Pink Whitney vodka.

The event begins at 8 p.m. and we know “all too well” that the party is sure to last a while.

Address: 2403 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN

Cruel Summer Pool Party at Virgin Hotels Nashville

Dreaming of listening to Taylor’s tunes while sipping on cocktails poolside? Check out The Pool Club at The Virgin Hotels Nashville who announced they’re hosting a “Cruel Summer” pool party. Guests can party poolside from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Tickets for the event are $50. Hotel guests can attend the party for free.

Address: 1 Music Square W Nashville, TN

Taylor Swift Pre-Party at Acme

Get some dancing and drinks in before the show at Acme Feed and Seed. A rooftop party dubbed the “NOW! That’s What I Call a Taylor Swift Pre-Party” will be held all weekend, featuring DJs like Josh Hearing and John Stamps. Guests can dance and sip on themed cocktails starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN

Pop-Up Bar at Moxy Rooftop

Taylor Swift-themed brunch, dinner and cocktails will be featured at the Moxy Rooftop this weekend. The restaurant on top of the Moxy Hotel said their ‘Eras’ Tour pop-up will have specialty drinks and menu items inspired by the artist’s iconic eras.

A Taylor-themed balloon arch will also be featured at the event for those wanting a picture-perfect photo to post.

Address: 110 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN

Video Brunch at 5 Points Diner and Bar

The bar announced they will be hosting a brunch on Saturday that will feature a variety of Taylor Swift’s music videos. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can listen and watch Taylor on the big screen with DJ Remedy playing all the music live.

Address: 1016 Woodland St, Nashville, TN

MORE EVENTS:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.