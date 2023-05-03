Some Clarksville parents relieved after school lockdown

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some parents are relieved after a lockdown at Rossview Elementary School turned out to not be a threat on Tuesday.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, a student reported a man in all black with a gun. As a result of the report, Rossview middle and high schools were placed on lockouts out of caution.

Thankfully, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said they found no threat. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, parents at Rossview Elementary got a notification about a school lockdown. Many parents and loved ones of people in the school, had the same idea.

One man’s girlfriend is a teacher at the school.

“That was my little panic, my first thought was to come out here to make sure she was and everybody else was okay.” he said.

The man said due to recent events, he was a bit on edge.

“At first I was a little bit skeptical about coming out she told she was going to be fine but just thinking about what’s going on in today’s world I knew if I wouldn’t have come out and something would’ve happened, I probably wouldn’t have been able to live with myself,” he said.

“I got to go get my kids, that was my first thought,” one parent said.

“My initial reaction was just that I needed to come to the school,“ Another parent said.

Within two hours of the notification to parents, law enforcement announced the lockdown was lifted but it still took parents awhile to get their children.

While waiting in the car line that backed into the street.

“The waiting part is very frustrating, but I mean I know they’re doing their processes and everything like that but at the end of the day I want to get my kids,” one mom said.

At the end of the day, some parents felt good about the police response.

“They did their part in making sure everybody within the school area was safe,” One father shared.

Law enforcement say they are still investigating what happened.

