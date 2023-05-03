Rossview High School on lockdown after reports of gun

The report is believed to be a false call, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A day after Rossview Elementary School was placed on lockdown for a report of a person with a gun, Rossview High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday for a similar situation, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are responding to a report of a firearm at the high school and are investigating. It is believed to be another false call, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found no evidence to corroborate the claim of a gunman at the elementary school on Tuesday.

The school is secure at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

