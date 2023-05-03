Pop-up display at Country Music Hall of Fame shows Taylor Swift never goes ‘out of style’


Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit features her wardrobe in Nashville
By Terry Bulger and Danica Sauter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift’s songs and style helped make her one of the biggest stars in the world of music.

Throughout the month of May, Swift’s style can be seen on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

It’s safe to say that Swift never goes “out of style” after she sold out three shows at the Nissan Stadium during her Era’s Tour.

To prep for her coming, the city has gone on a frenzy including making a pop-up exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The display features some of Swift’s most famous and iconic costumes and pieces she has worn throughout the years.

“She gets a little more experimental and has a lot of fun with it,” a fan at the pop-up display said.

Back in 2005, WSMV4′s Terry Bulger interviewed the at-the-time up-and-coming starlet.

“Most people don’t know what they want to do at this age, so for me, of course, it’s a dream come true,” Swift said.

Swift will be performing three nights in a row at the Nissan Stadium from May 5 to the 7th.

