Nashville yo-yo artist advances in competition with routine inspired by Jelly Roll’s ‘Need A Favor’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – John Datoy was just four years old when he first saw a yo-yo trick.

Datoy, a 29-year-old Nashville transplant from North Dakota, said he was watching “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Bill Cosby and saw someone do a two-handed yo-yo trick. He was hooked.

“I hadn’t seen it before and thought it was the coolest thing,” Datoy said. “I asked how I could learn to do that.”

Datoy said he started participating in yo-yo clubs, learning all the tricks. Body wraps, The Pop N Drop and the Walk the Dog performed on his body are all his favorites. Yo-yoing competitions are judged 60% on technical skill and 40% on entertainment value.

Datoy said he’s always liked to keep it entertaining.

About seven years after his start, 11-year-old Datoy beat out adults to win the World YoYo Contest championship, becoming the youngest American to win the title. He didn’t look back.

“You never really lose it once you get to a certain point,” he said.

While juggling a job as a sales engineer at a Mt. Juliet production tools company and dabbling in stand-up comedy, Datoy placed in the top-3 at the Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship on April 29 to the tune of “Need a Favor” by rising country music star and Antioch native Jelly Roll. By looks alone, Jelly Roll’s music and Datoy’s yoyoing might seem like an unlikely pair. But it’s far from it, Datoy said.

“It’s two different arts,” he said. “But we have two parallel types of stories.”

It’s well-documented Jelly Roll has faced struggles with drugs and jail time, Datoy said. But he’s turned his life around, won major country music awards and been featured in the New York Times. Datoy said he, too, has overcome his own obstacles after he “buried” himself in drinking.

“It’s not like anymore,” he said, after he surrendered himself to his God, just as “Need A Favor” suggests, he said.

“The message (of the song) is deep rooted in being in a bible belt state, giving all power to God,” he said. “Something I’ve been doing in all of my journey. I want success. I believe in a higher power in hopes that good things will come and through both of our stories, we have both let go and let God into our lives. It’s a story of being reincarnated. He’s turned his life around. It’s really inspiring.”

Datoy said he hopes to pay homage to Jelly Roll and his message, as well as Nashville through his future performances.

“I hope Jelly Roll sees that routine,” he said. “You’re not perfect, but there’s always going to be someone who forgives you and that’s God. That routine sends that message to a lot of people. I’m almost a 30-year-old man playing with a child’s toy, but that’s how I connect with the world right now.”

Datoy will perform later this year at a semifinal competition in Arizona for a chance to earn his place in the World YoYo Contest in Osaka, Japan. Datoy thanks Nashville for welcoming him with open arms as he continues to reach for success at his job, at the mic or with a yo-yo in his hand.

“I love Nashville. I take a lot of pride in being a Nashville local,” he said. “I thank everyone for making this North Dakota boy feel at home.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.