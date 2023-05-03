Nashville hotels booked up for concert, graduations, and conventions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Good luck trying to get a hotel this weekend in Nashville or the surrounding area. With the Taylor Swift concert, college graduations, and a brewery convention at the Music City Center, many are already booked up.

WSMV4 made calls to hotels in Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, and the Metro area. We found either they were sold out or had a room for up to $1,000.

Leesa LeClaire, with the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association, says all 55,000 rooms in Nashville and nearby counties are close to full through Sunday night. She says that’s a win for hotels because Sundays are typically more quiet.

She says the influx is because of the following events:

1. Tennessee State University Graduation

2. Belmont University Graduation

3. Vanderbilt University Graduation

4. Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour (Friday through Sunday)

5. Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America (starting Sunday)

6. Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour (Thursday)

“If you stay a little further our you’ll probably have better luck from a rate standpoint,” says LeClaire.

While LeClaire knows even that may not solve the problem, she also suggests people keep checking in with hotels in the area.

“I would encourage people, if they’ve not already booked, to book, keep calling cause there will be cancellations,” says LeClaire. “Somebody will get sick or can’t come for whatever reason and there will be some flexibility but I think it’s going to be a pricey weekend.”

LeClaire also says almost 2,000 new rooms are in the pipelines to add to the supply in the next year.

