MTSU to honor officers who responded to Covenant School shooting

The officers will be named honorary professors of public safety during the second of MTSU’s four spring commencement ceremonies.
Five Metro Nashville Police Department officers have been named honorary professors of public...
Five Metro Nashville Police Department officers have been named honorary professors of public safety by Middle Tennessee State University for their heroic actions in response to the Covenant School shooting in late March. Pictured, top row from left, are officer Rex Engelbert, detective Michael Collazo and Sgt. Jeffery Mathes; and bottom row from left, detective Zachary Plese and detective Ryan Cagle. They will be recognized Friday, May 5, during the second of MTSU’s four spring commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at Murphy Center. (Graphic illustration courtesy of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund)(MTSU)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University is honoring five Metro Nashville Police officers on Friday who responded to the Covenant School shooting.

MTSU says for their “precision, duty and selflessness,” detective Ryan Cagle, detective Michael Collazo, officer Rex Engelbert, Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes and detective Zachary Plese will be named honorary professors of public safety during the second of the university’s four spring commencement ceremonies.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake will be joining MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee in awarding special certificates to the officers as part of the 6 p.m. Friday ceremony at the Murphy Center.

“It is my great honor as president to confer upon these five officers, the first-ever such honor extended by our university,” said McPhee. “We do so not only to recognize their individual heroism and duty but through them, the high standards and actions of the Metro Nashville Police Department.”

These officers were among many law enforcement personnel who responded to the shooting on March 27 that killed six people, three of them children.

“What made these five so remarkable, and such a testament to their training and sense of duty, was that some had never before worked together as a team. And, as a team, they acted with precision, bravery and selflessness, at great risk to their lives,” McPhee said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake suffers infection

Latest News

Nashville Zoo releases pictures of new baby lemur
Cuteness Overload: Nashville Zoo releases pictures of new baby lemur
wsmv school on lockdown
Rossview high school on lockdown
Covenant shooter writings
Covenant shooter writings will not be released due to 'pending litigation'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift-themed events happening in Nashville