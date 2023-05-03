Metro Police to withhold release of Covenant School shooter’s journals ‘due to pending litigation’

The department says they’ve “been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School.”
(wvlt)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department reports they will be withholding the release of the Covenant School shooter’s writings for now.

MNPD says they’ve been advised by counsel to “hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School.” This comes after a lawsuit was filed this week by Tennessee Firearms Association and a former East Tennessee sheriff demanding the release of Audrey Hale’s journals.

According to Cornell Law School, an abeyance is “a temporary suspension of activity while awaiting the resolution of some other proceeding without which the activity in abeyance cannot continue.”

The lawsuit was filed by the TFA and a former sheriff of Hamilton County, James Hammond in the Chancery Court of Tennessee in Davidson County.

In the lawsuit, the TFA and Hammond requested a court order to force Metro to turn over Hale’s journals and writings and other records relating to the school shooting.

The lawsuit comes after demands for Hale’s writings grow louder on social media. Hale’s journals and writings, collected as evidence, remain in police custody and outside of the public eye. The firearms association and others believe the writings could explain why Hale, a former student at the school, drove to the school on March 27 and opened fire, killing three 9-year-olds, a school administrator, a substitute teacher, and a custodian.

On April 27, Gov. Bill Lee wrote on Twitter that Tennesseans could expect the writings to be released “very soon.” The next day, a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokeswoman said the release was still days away.

Tennessee lawmakers, country music stars, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr. have been among those demanding the police department release Hale’s writings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake suffers infection

Latest News

US Department of Justice
Two Nashville MS-13 members convicted of murder, racketeering
Sunshine is back today but rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Breezy Now, Warm Up on the Way
A kindergarten teacher in Murfreesboro has decorated her classroom in celebration of Taylor...
Kindergarten teacher decorates classroom to celebrate Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Rossview High School on lockdown after reports of gun