Metro Council to consider bill allowing fireworks in Davidson County


WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council will hear a proposal to allow Davidson County residents to shoot off fireworks without a permit Tuesday night.

The sale and use of fireworks has long been illegal in Nashville, though people could shoot off fireworks if they were granted a permit, generally for large shows.

If the Metro Council passes the new fireworks bill, it would allow people to shoot off 1.4G fireworks on July 3, 4, or 5 between the hours of noon and 11 p.m.

1.4G fireworks are classified as preventing a low fire hazard, and only people 16 years or older would be permitted to use them.

“[The law] hasn’t stopped people from doing it anyway, illegally,” Chris Ruud, who used to shoot off fireworks, said. “I would hope that they would be smarter about when they do that, and where they do it. But if they’re doing it at their home and they’re careful, that’s ok with me.”

Fireworks would not be allowed on public streets, sidewalks or any other public property. They could also not be used within 600 feet of churches, hospitals, public schools, or parks; or within 200 feet of gas stations.

“It’s super exciting, I think that it will be great for every fireworks retailer in the area, and I think that a lot of people in Davidson County are excited to be able to celebrate and celebrate this country’s independence,” Alex Lachmandas, who runs Country Fireworks of Middle Tennessee said.

The bill gets its first reading at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

