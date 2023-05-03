Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake suffers infection

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a...
‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say
FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman