Man arrested after telling Metro dispatcher he would ‘shoot up a school or church’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly called their non-emergency number saying he would, “shoot up a school or church.”

Police said officers arrested Joshua Jones, 33, after he called the communications center’s non-emergency number and told the operator he had funds to purchase a weapon and would “shoot up a school or church.”

He also allegedly told the operator he would harm responding officers.

Officers were able to take Jones into custody on Bell Road without incident. Police said he has a history of making threats by phone. Jones was arrested in 2021 and 2019 for calling 911 and making bomb threats.

He’s been charged with making a false emergency report and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

