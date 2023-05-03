Man arrested after telling Metro dispatcher he would ‘shoot up a school or church’

Police said he has a history of making threats by phone.
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly called their non-emergency number saying he would, “shoot up a school or church.”

Police said officers arrested Joshua Jones, 33, after he called the communications center’s non-emergency number and told the operator he had funds to purchase a weapon and would “shoot up a school or church.”

He also allegedly told the operator he would harm responding officers.

Officers were able to take Jones into custody on Bell Road without incident. Police said he has a history of making threats by phone. Jones was arrested in 2021 and 2019 for calling 911 and making bomb threats.

He’s been charged with making a false emergency report and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Police: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured
Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway

Latest News

Waste Management building new recycling facility
Waste Management building new recycling facility
Teacher decorates classroom after Taylor Swift
Teacher decorates classroom after Taylor Swift
Homeowners renting out rooms to concertgoers
Homeowners renting out rooms to concertgoers
Unlicensed people wearing police identification all worked for same company
Unlicensed people wearing police identification all worked for same company
Man: Hilton worker snuck into room, assaulted me
Man: Hilton worker snuck into room, assaulted me