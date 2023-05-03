LaVergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home in LaVergne was severely damaged after a fire on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the city said.

The spokesperson said crews were called to the 400 block of Forest Ridge Drive due to reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, the LaVergne Fire Rescue Department found a structure in the backyard on fire with black smoke. The fire had also spread to the back side of the house.

Eventually, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting those affected.

La Vergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon (City of La Vergne)

