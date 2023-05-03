LaVergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon

No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time the fire broke out.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home in LaVergne was severely damaged after a fire on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the city said.

The spokesperson said crews were called to the 400 block of Forest Ridge Drive due to reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, the LaVergne Fire Rescue Department found a structure in the backyard on fire with black smoke. The fire had also spread to the back side of the house.

Eventually, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting those affected.

La Vergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon
La Vergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon(City of La Vergne)
La Vergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon
La Vergne home severely damaged after fire Wednesday afternoon(City of La Vergne)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Police: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured
Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway

Latest News

Waste Management building new recycling facility
Waste Management building new recycling facility
Teacher decorates classroom after Taylor Swift
Teacher decorates classroom after Taylor Swift
Homeowners renting out rooms to concertgoers
Homeowners renting out rooms to concertgoers
Unlicensed people wearing police identification all worked for same company
Unlicensed people wearing police identification all worked for same company
Man: Hilton worker snuck into room, assaulted me
Man: Hilton worker snuck into room, assaulted me