Kindergarten teacher decorates classroom to celebrate Taylor Swift Eras Tour

The Murfreesboro teacher will also use Taylor Swift songs to review kindergarten skills.
A kindergarten teacher in Murfreesboro has decorated her classroom in celebration of Taylor...
A kindergarten teacher in Murfreesboro has decorated her classroom in celebration of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in Nashville.(Carlieann Hardy)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As thousands of fans prepare to attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Nashville, a Murfreesboro teacher spent this week transforming her classroom fit for the teeniest Swifties.

Carlieann Hardy at Black Fox Elementary decorated her classroom with glitter, top hats, and a sign that says, “Kindergarten Kuties,” for her class in celebration of the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Nashville. Hardy has different tables set up for several of Swift’s albums, including Red, Fearless, Reputation, Lover and Midnights.

Caption

Hardy said she’ll also be using some of Swift’s songs to review kindergarten skills this week.

Swift performs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake suffers infection

Latest News

Metro Police to withhold release of Covenant School shooter’s journals ‘due to pending litigation’
US Department of Justice
Two Nashville MS-13 members convicted of murder, racketeering
Sunshine is back today but rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Breezy Now, Warm Up on the Way
Rossview High School on lockdown after reports of gun