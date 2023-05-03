Kindergarten teacher decorates classroom to celebrate Taylor Swift Eras Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As thousands of fans prepare to attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Nashville, a Murfreesboro teacher spent this week transforming her classroom fit for the teeniest Swifties.

Carlieann Hardy at Black Fox Elementary decorated her classroom with glitter, top hats, and a sign that says, “Kindergarten Kuties,” for her class in celebration of the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Nashville. Hardy has different tables set up for several of Swift’s albums, including Red, Fearless, Reputation, Lover and Midnights.

Hardy said she’ll also be using some of Swift’s songs to review kindergarten skills this week.

Swift performs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

