How to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch ahead of Nashville shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Are you ready for it? Ahead of Taylor Swift’s three shows in Nashville, Nissan Stadium announced early merchandise location and times.

Fans will be able to purchase Eras Tour merchandise two days ahead of the concerts. Fans can go to the south side of the stadium next to lot R, along Victory Avenue.

The merchandise booth will be open Wednesday from noon to 7p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans have allegedly dealt with issues in other cities trying to get merchandise ahead of the shows.

