How can you ensure the dog you purchase from a breeder is healthy?
Courtney Allen has the answers Thursday on WSMV4 at 6 p.m.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Robertson County couple has a warning for anyone hoping to add a furry friend to their family.
The couple said a local animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness. They’re worried about other people buying sick dogs, too.
WSMV4 Investigates is now asking what protections do people have if they’re buying from a breeder? What can you do to make sure the pet you’re purchasing is healthy?
WSMV4′s Courtney Allen has the answers Thursday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.