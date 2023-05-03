First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy

After a chilly start this morning this afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s to even near 70 in one or two spots today.

It will still be breezy with gusts around 20 mph at times, but nowhere near as windy as the last couple of days. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the mid to lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is going to be warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s in the afternoon. The day will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will start to make a comeback by late afternoon and through the evening.

RAIN RETURNS

Showers will begin to develop across the Mid State Friday morning and continue through the afternoon. A couple of rumbles of thunder are on the table as well, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about. We’ll be watching the timing of the rain closely over the next couple of days to see if it will taper off before the Taylor Swift concert Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be near 70.

A few showers will hang around into our Saturday and Sunday, but nothing to wash out the day with temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. We’ll also watch the rain closely to see if it could impact the weekend evening Taylor Swift concerts

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

The unsettled pattern will continue early next week, but it will come with much warmer weather. Showers will try to pop up during the day on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will be back in the lower to mid-80s.

