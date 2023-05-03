First Alert Forecast: One more beauty, then rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our fabulous weather will continue on Thursday. Then, rain returns Friday.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

A clear sky overnight with diminishing wind will allow temperatures to tumble nicely back into the low 40s for most. The coolest spots (primarily eastern Middle Tennessee) will have some lows in the mid-upper 30s. Isolated patches of frost will be possible in the coldest areas, but widespread frost is unlikely.

Thursday will be another winner weather-wise. Wind will be even lighter than on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the 70s as a few clouds begin to roll in from the west.

FRIDAY & THIS WEEKEND:

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. The rain and clouds will make it cooler, with highs in the 60s.

A few showers and storms will develop on Friday night, so don’t be surprised if you hear some rumbles of thunder. Areas of rain will continue into early Saturday.

After morning showers dissipate on Saturday, a few afternoon thundershowers should develop, but they’ll be isolated. It’ll be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks mainly dry, with just isolated showers and thundershowers developing. It’ll be even warmer with temperatures topping 80 degrees for many.

Showers & storms are likely at times on Friday through this weekend. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Spotty showers and storms will be likely on Monday and Tuesday as weather more characteristic of May settles over the Mid State. Most of the rain during that time will be daytime heating induced, and therefore most likely during the afternoon and early evening.

Drier weather is expected on Wednesday.

