First Alert Forecast: Breezy Now, Warm Up on the Way

Temperatures will be well into the 70s for the weekend
Sunshine is back today but rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend.
Sunshine is back today but rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend.
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It will be a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

It will still be breezy with gusts around 20 mph at times, but not quite as windy as the last couple of days. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with chilly temperatures in the middle to lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s in the afternoon. Sunshine is expected early on, but clouds will start to make a comeback by late afternoon and through the evening.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Showers will begin to develop across the Mid State Friday morning and continue through the afternoon. A couple of rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but there is no severe weather threat is low. We’ll be watching the timing of the rain closely over the next couple of days to see if it will taper off before the Taylor Swift concert Friday evening. Make sure to check back for updates. Highs on Friday will be near 70.

A few showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday, but these won’t wash out the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. We’ll also watch the rain timing closely to see if it could impact the weekend evening Taylor Swift concerts.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

A summer-like pattern sets up next week keeping us unsettled. Pop-up showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid-80s.

