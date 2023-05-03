Cuteness Overload: Nashville Zoo releases pictures of new baby lemur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just when you think all eyes would’ve been on Taylor Swift this week, the Nashville Zoo has released pictures of their new baby lemur.

“Dear world, meet Penelope,” the zoo said on Wednesday.

Nashville Zoo says their 7-year-old red ruffed lemur, Phoebe, gave birth for the first time on April 20. The zoo added that since red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered in the wild, each birth is crucial to the survival of the species.

The newest edition to the Nashville Zoo family, Penelope, will remain inside her habitat for the first few months until she’s large enough to move to the lemur’s outdoor habitat, the zoo said.

The zoo will announce when the public can finally meet the baby lemur in person.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.