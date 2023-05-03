Clarksville parents, students anxious after ‘false call’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rossview High School was on lockdown for about 15 minutes Wednesday morning after a call there was someone shooting in the school. Officials quickly assessed the call was fake.

This comes after a similar situation happened at Rossview Elementary on Tuesday, an event which placed the high school in “lockout mode.”

A few students and parents at Rossview High School on Wednesday said the threats are taking a toll on them.

“I don’t feel safe and I picked all my kids up,” one parent said. “It doesn’t feel safe to me.”

Sarah Sbeieani, a student at Rossview, decided not to go to school today.

“I was getting messages from my friends. They were all panicked saying they wanted to go home. That’s why I got my friend,” she said.

She explained what it was like when the school was on lockout Tuesday.

“You could hear the dogs barking,” Sbeieani said. “They had SWAT team and K9 dogs here.”

Emma Chester, a friend of Sbeieani, went to school Wednesday but she said Tuesday paired with what happened Wednesday left her scared.

“I was scared. I didn’t know what to think,” Chester said.

She said it’s becoming too much.

“I called my dad to come pick me up because I was like I can’t be here no more,” Chester said. “It’s scary, like I literally can’t breathe.”

Although the call was fake, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said it is taking this very seriously.

In a Facebook post, the school system said, ”CMCSS will pursue charges and consequences to the fullest extent of the law for any person who makes a threat of school violence. It’s not a joke, and we’re not playing.”

“I think everyone for the rest of the school year is going to be pretty on edge with anxiety and freaked out, but I think they’re going to try their best to calm us down, but it’s not going to work that much,” Sbeieani said.

The school system said it will have more deputies patrolling the schools.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to investigate.

