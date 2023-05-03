CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway

Latest News

A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59
John Datoy performing a yo-yo routine.
Nashville yo-yo artist advances in competition with routine inspired by Jelly Roll’s ‘Need A Favor’
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Things to know before Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Nissan Stadium
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Partner of suspected Texas gunman accused of foiling arrest
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil