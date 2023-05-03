Belle Meade Plaza redevelopment project moves to final reading at Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a public hearing on the future of Belle Meade Plaza during the Metro Council meeting Tuesday night, a motion to defer the bill for two meetings failed.

Developer AJ Capital wants to replace the current shopping center with high-rise apartments, a hotel, a shopping area, and a green space.

The Metro Planning Commission has already approved the plans.

On Tuesday night, the plan went before Metro Council for the first time. Council passed the bill with amendments on the second reading.

Councilmember Kathleen Murphy withdrew Amendment 1, but the council adopted her second Amendment. This amendment includes seven to nine different parameters that the community wants, provides for the potential of additional commercial space, requires more extensive landscape plans, more community meetings before construction, another community meeting by TDEC, more mass transit availability, a construction timeline, parking plan, website updates prior to starting, and a blasting meeting prior to the start of construction.

Thom Druffel withdrew Amendments 3 to 9. He said he wants them re-recognized for a third reading “to have a better discussion at that time.”

Kathleen Murphy, District 24, said there’s more work to do, “I think it’s really important to keep this process moving. Otherwise, we’re going to be looking at an empty Kroger site, through no fault of AJ Capital, through no fault of the neighborhood.”

During the public hearing, 25 people spoke in favor of the development as it was proposed, while at least 20 spoke either against it completely or in favor of deferring it.

It will now be taken up for a third reading in the next council meeting.

Before Tuesday night’s meeting, the developer agreed to add more parking while reducing the size of multiple buildings.

The developer said it is willing to pay for some changes, including new traffic lights, sidewalks, and bike lanes, which many people have asked for at community meetings.

The Nashville Department of Transportation conducted a traffic study, giving the intersection of White Bridge Pike and Harding Pike a failing grade.

There are currently three developments in the area, expected to create more than 1,000 new apartments.

