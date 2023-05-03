‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a...
A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a shooting on Wednesday.(Source: WSB/CNN)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rossview Elementary School
‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
MMC was closed again Tuesday as crews worked to take "proactive measures to update critical...
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake suffers infection

Latest News

FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson