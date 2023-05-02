Waste Management to open new recycling facility by September 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Waste Management (WM) is planning to have a new recycling facility by September 2023.

On Tuesday, WM announced its plans to build a new construction and demolition (C&D) recycling facility on-site at its Southern Services Eco Park in Nashville.

The plan comes after the region continues to face a construction and demolition waste crisis, according to WM.

The new facility will be designed to accept up to 1,200 tons per day of C&D material, which is more than 10 times the site’s current recycling capacity.

Southern Services Eco Park is located in an industrial area between Briley Parkway and Ashland City Highway. The park is also home to the only C&D landfill in Davidson County. The development of a new C&D recycling facility on site will allow WM to provide additional disposal options and capacity to its customers, while still using the landfill to dispose of non-recyclable materials.

