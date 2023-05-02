VIDEO: Teen driver loses control, nearly kills officer in Northern Va.

A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway. (Video via Fairfax County Police Department)
By David Hylton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - A police officer was nearly killed on Monday when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway.

An officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW 750 Series just after 11:30 a.m. Police say the 17-year-old driver of a black BMW M3 that was traveling northbound on the paarkway at a high rate of speed lost control.

“The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle, then officer’s vehicle,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The officer was nearly struck and killed.”

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashcam.

The driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The teen driver was charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the police department said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely.”

