Tennessee Titans Foundation help build 10 playhouses for children in Sumner County


Habitat for Humanity builds playhouses for kids
Habitat for Humanity builds playhouses for kids
By Terry Bulger
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans Foundation helped the Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County build playhouses that were then donated to local children or child-serving organizations.

Nearly 100 people gathered to volunteer to help on Monday at the Sumner County ReStore to assemble and decorate a total of 10 playhouses to be given to deserving families.

Alongside the Tennessee Titans Foundation Headline Sponsor, Goodall Homes, DPR, Choate Construction, Warranty Title, and One Stop Realty spent time Monday building and decorating unique playhouses.

Each volunteer team was assigned a specific child or family for who they would create the playhouse. The teams were given the likes and interests of each child beforehand so they could decorate accordingly.

“We are grateful for the support from our sponsors to help us build custom playhouses for children in need and bring joy to their lives. We are building hope and inspiring play, one playhouse at a time,” said Kate Ritchie, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

2010 flooding
Remembering deadly Middle Tennessee flood 13 years later
Lisa Spencer recalls May 2010 flooding
Lisa Spencer looks back on the Nashville flood of 2010
One killed, another injured in fiery I-40 crash
Good Samaritans help save man from burning car
Preparing students for success
Preparing students for success