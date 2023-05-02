Tennessee Titans Foundation help build 10 playhouses for children in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans Foundation helped the Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County build playhouses that were then donated to local children or child-serving organizations.

Nearly 100 people gathered to volunteer to help on Monday at the Sumner County ReStore to assemble and decorate a total of 10 playhouses to be given to deserving families.

Alongside the Tennessee Titans Foundation Headline Sponsor, Goodall Homes, DPR, Choate Construction, Warranty Title, and One Stop Realty spent time Monday building and decorating unique playhouses.

Each volunteer team was assigned a specific child or family for who they would create the playhouse. The teams were given the likes and interests of each child beforehand so they could decorate accordingly.

“We are grateful for the support from our sponsors to help us build custom playhouses for children in need and bring joy to their lives. We are building hope and inspiring play, one playhouse at a time,” said Kate Ritchie, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.