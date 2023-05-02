Tennessee Firearms Association files lawsuit demanding Covenant shooter’s journals

The lawsuit comes after demands for Hale’s writings grow louder on social media.
Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School.
Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Firearms Association, alongside a former East Tennessee sheriff, has filed a lawsuit against Nashville’s metropolitan government over the police department not yet releasing the journals and writings of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale.

The lawsuit was filed in the Chancery Court of Tennessee in Davidson County. In the lawsuit, the firearms association and James Hammond, former sheriff of Hamilton County, requested a court order to force Metro to turn over Hale’s journals and writings, and other records relating to the school shooting.

The lawsuit comes after demands for Hale’s writings grow louder on social media. Hale’s journals and writings, collected as evidence, remain in police custody and outside of the public eye. The firearms association and others believe the writings could explain why Hale, a former student at the school, drove to the school on March 27 and opened fire, killing three 9-year-olds, a school administrator, a substitute teacher, and a custodian.

On April 27, Gov. Bill Lee wrote on Twitter that Tennesseans could expect the writings to be released “very soon.” The next day, a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokeswoman said the release was still days away.

The department continues to say it does not have a specific date set to release the writings.

Tennessee lawmakers, country music stars, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr. have been among those demanding the police department release Hale’s writings.

Find the full firearms association’s lawsuit below:

