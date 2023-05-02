Teen arrested after street racing, driving over 100 mph on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested on Monday after allegedly street racing on Murfreesboro Pike, according to an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant says Andrea Samy Shehata, 18, was driving recklessly in a white Nissan 370z along with two other cars similar in make and model on Murfreesboro Pike near Knight Valley.

After Shehata and another vehicle took off at a high rate of speed on Murfreesboro Pike, an officer attempted to stop the vehicles for drag racing, the warrant says. They were allegedly traveling over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone with traffic on the road.

Shehata was weaving in and out of traffic, passing other cars on the roadway to avoid getting pulled over before eventually merging onto Briley Parkway and getting caught in traffic, the warrant says.

Shehata then pulled over and was arrested by police. Shehata faces charges of drag racing, reckless driving and evading arrest, court records show.

