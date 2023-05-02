Second Harvest shares an easy Vegetarian Chili Recipe


By Today in Nashville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Serving Size: 1 Cup

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cans diced tomatoes
  • ½ container pasta sauce
  • 1 cup pinto beans
  • 1 cup black beans
  • 1 can corn
  • 1 onion, diced
  • Fresh veggies of choice, diced
  • ½ pack taco seasoning
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil

DIRECTIONS

1. In a pan on medium heat, add your oil, diced onion, and diced veggies. Cook until soft.

2. In a crock pot, add the cooked veggies and all remaining ingredients.

3. Cook all together on low for 6 hours.

NOTES:

  • This recipe can either be cooked on the stove top or in the crock pot. If you would like to cook this on the stove, cook your veggies like normal, then add in the rest of the ingredients in the pan. Simmer on the stove for about 30 minutes
  • This is a great way to sneak in additional veggies
  • You can eat this as is, or you can pair it with brown rice or whole wheat crackers.
  • If you want addition protein, add in canned chicken and top with greek yogurt for a sour cream alternative

