‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun near Clarksville schools

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – No threats have been identified after a report of a person with a gun near Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.

Rossview Elementary School remains on lockdown as authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville Police Department investigate.

Rossview Middle and High School are on lockout status, meaning no visitors are allowed to come to the school, but normal operations are underway.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

