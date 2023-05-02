‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun near Clarksville schools

No threat has yet been identified.
(Storyblocks)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – No threats have been identified after a report of a person with a gun near Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.

Rossview Elementary School remains on lockdown as authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville Police Department investigate.

Rossview Middle and High School are on lockout status, meaning no visitors are allowed to come to the school, but normal operations are underway.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

