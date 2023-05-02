Remembering deadly Middle Tennessee flood 13 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a decade ago, historic flooding hit many areas across the Midstate including Nashville, killing almost 30 people.

Thirteen years ago, on May 1, 2010, the Music City and other parts of the state got nearly 14 inches of rain in a 48-hour period leaving behind devastation and grief in its wake.

Between the two days of torrential rain, a new rainfall record shattered the previous one. The fast rising water set record crests at a number of river gauges across Middle Tennessee.

In Nashville alone, the Cumberland River rose to over 50 feet and stayed at that level for more than 36 hours. The location of the Cumberland River also put many vulnerable landmarks at risk. Opry Mills, the 1.2 million square-foot mall was flooded up to 10 feet of water closing the mall for almost two years. In the same vicinity, the Grand Ole Opry House stage was underwater and the Gaylord Opryland resort and convention was also flooded.

Several blocks in the downtown area of Nashville were flooded along with the Titans stadium (known as LP Field at that time). The flooding happened just weeks before the CMA Music Festival.

Aside from the many famous landmarks that were affected, several communities like Bellevue and Antioch were heavily damaged by the flood. Homes filled with water and were destroyed. Trailer parks were ripped apart and moved downstream. Many cars were totaled.

In total, 26 people died from the flooding in both Tennessee and Kentucky. Of those 26, 11 were in the Nashville area alone.

In the months following the deadly flooding, clean-up efforts were initiated. For some agencies the help was 24/7. Thousands of volunteers from all over helped to remove debris from homes and businesses. Donations also came in many shapes and forms to help the city rebuild.

Generous donations came from community members, businesses and local organizations. Country superstar Garth Brooks held nine sold-out concerts at the Bridgestone Arena.

