Police: Suspect inside Ubee’s after shots fired near UofM

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s.

Everyone in the area is asked to take shelter inside.

