‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school

A student reported seeing a person with a gun on the campus of Rossview Elementary.
Montgomery County deputies and Clarksville officers responded to the school after a student reported seeing a male, dressed in all black, with a gun.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – No threats have been identified after a report of a person with a gun at Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the elementary school after a student reported seeing a male, dressed in all black, with a gun inside the elementary school, the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. School administrators reported the incident to the school’s resource officer and additional law enforcement units were dispatched to the school.

The school was put on lockdown, but operations have since resumed back to normal, authorities said. Rossview Middle and High Schools were put on lockout as a precaution, meaning no visitors were allowed to come to the school, but normal operations were underway.

Authorities continue to investigate after a student reported seeing someone with a gun at...
Authorities continue to investigate after a student reported seeing someone with a gun at Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.(WSMV)

Authorities searched the elementary school and its campus and found no threats, nor any corroboration to the student’s initial report, according to the media release.

Additional law enforcement will be present on campus throughout the day. Law enforcement will be present to assist with the process.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System sent a letter to the parents of Rossview Elementary students regarding their dismissal:

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Metro Police car
Suspect steals $70,000 in cash from man walking in downtown Nashville, police say
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: More breezy and cool weather
Still photo of handcuffs.
Multiple drug indictments, arrests in Putnam Co. after months of investigations
The scene at Highland and Walker
Police: Suspect inside Ubee’s after shots fired near UofM
Rendering of Belle Meade Plaza proposal
New Belle Meade Plaza plans go before Metro Council
wsmv Murfreesboro medical clinic
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic closes for two days