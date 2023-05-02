‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – No threats have been identified after a report of a person with a gun at Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the elementary school after a student reported seeing a male, dressed in all black, with a gun inside the elementary school, the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. School administrators reported the incident to the school’s resource officer and additional law enforcement units were dispatched to the school.

The school was put on lockdown, but operations have since resumed back to normal, authorities said. Rossview Middle and High Schools were put on lockout as a precaution, meaning no visitors were allowed to come to the school, but normal operations were underway.

Authorities continue to investigate after a student reported seeing someone with a gun at Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

Authorities searched the elementary school and its campus and found no threats, nor any corroboration to the student’s initial report, according to the media release.

Additional law enforcement will be present on campus throughout the day. Law enforcement will be present to assist with the process.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System sent a letter to the parents of Rossview Elementary students regarding their dismissal:

We appreciate law enforcement’s rapid response at Rossview Elementary today. We take every report and rumor seriously. An elementary student reported that they saw a person in all black with a gun at school. Law enforcement has concluded their thorough search and investigation, searching all rooms multiple times and reviewing camera footage, and no threat has been identified. The lockdown and lockouts have been lifted. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional law enforcement on campus for the remainder of the day. Additionally, CMCSS is sending additional counselors, social workers, and support staff to the school for students and employees. We understand how terrifying these situations are for families and that some may choose to pick up their child from school. Rossview Elementary families may check students out at the front of the school. Please have your ID ready. We ask for your patience as there could be delays, but we have additional staff ready to assist with check outs. We want to reiterate our appreciation for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville Police Department for their rapid response and bravery to enter the building with no hesitation to keep our students and employees safe.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

