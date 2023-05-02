‘No threats identified’ after report of person with gun inside Clarksville school
A student reported seeing a person with a gun on the campus of Rossview Elementary.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – No threats have been identified after a report of a person with a gun at Rossview Elementary Tuesday morning.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the elementary school after a student reported seeing a male, dressed in all black, with a gun inside the elementary school, the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. School administrators reported the incident to the school’s resource officer and additional law enforcement units were dispatched to the school.
The school was put on lockdown, but operations have since resumed back to normal, authorities said. Rossview Middle and High Schools were put on lockout as a precaution, meaning no visitors were allowed to come to the school, but normal operations were underway.
Authorities searched the elementary school and its campus and found no threats, nor any corroboration to the student’s initial report, according to the media release.
Additional law enforcement will be present on campus throughout the day. Law enforcement will be present to assist with the process.
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System sent a letter to the parents of Rossview Elementary students regarding their dismissal:
