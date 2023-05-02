New Belle Meade Plaza plans go before Metro Council

By Ryan Breslin
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A public hearing on the future of Belle Meade Plaza is scheduled tonight during the Metro Council meeting.

The plan is to replace the current shopping center with high-rise apartments, a hotel, a shopping area, and a green space.

The latest changes add more parking while reducing the size of multiple buildings, but there have been several concerns from the community about traffic in the area.

The Nashville Department of Transportation conducted a traffic study, giving the intersection of White Bridge Pike and Harding Pike a failing grade.

The developer says it is willing to pay for some changes, including new traffic lights, sidewalks, and bike lanes, which many people have asked for at community meetings.

Some opponents still consider the apartments, hotel, and shopping in the renderings, too much for their neighborhood.

“We want to be part of the conversation about things that happen in our communities,” explained Kate Parris, a resident of Belle Meade.

There are currently three developments in the area, expected to create more than 1,000 new apartments.

Tonight’s council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

