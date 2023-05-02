Multiple drug indictments, arrests in Putnam Co. after months of investigations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve made multiple arrests and served indictments following months of several drug investigations.

Over the past few weeks, PCSO served multiple arrest warrants connected to the drug investigations, and 10 people have been indicted or arrested with more expected soon, the sheriff’s office said.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated here in Putnam County. I am proud of our Drug Division and all of our Deputies that help put a stop to this type of behavior and keep our community safe every day,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a media release.

The sheriff’s office said as of April 6, the individuals below were served with drug indictment arrest warrants while being incarcerated for other charges in Putnam Co. jail:

Angie Lanette Taylor was charged with four counts of manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine with intent and four counts of manufacture, sell and delivery of Schedule II narcotics. Taylor has a bond of $80,000 and a court date set for May 22.

Anthony Ray Thomas was charged with failure to appear. Thomas has a bond of $5,000 and a court set for May 22.

Bryan Russel Philpot was charged with one count of manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine with intent, and one count of contraband in a penal facility. Philpot has a bond of $75,000 and a court date set for May 8.

Scotty Lynn Denson was charged with two counts of manufacture, sell, and delivery of Schedule I narcotics, one count of manufacture, sell and delivery of Schedule II narcotics, and one count of manufacture, sell and delivery of Schedule IV narcotics. Denson has a bond of $80,000 and a court date set for May 22.

Jimmy Charles Stout was charged with eight counts of manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine with intent. Stout has a bond of $80,000 and a court date set for May 22.

Joshua Ray Freedle was charged with two counts of manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine with intent. Freedle has a bond of $70,000 and a court date set for May 22.

Sarah Nichole King was charged with one count of manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine with intent. King has a bond of $70,000 and a court date set for July 17.

On April 13, Teresa Diane Wade was arrested and charged with one count of manufacture, sell and delivery of Schedule II narcotics. Wade has a bond of $45,000 and a court date set for May 22.

On April 16, Russell Alan Cox was arrested and charged with a pickup indictment. Cox has a bond of $50,000 and a court date of May 15.

On April 17, Michael Jack Carlson was arrested and charged with one count of manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine with intent. Carlson has a bond of $75,000 and a court date of April 24.

