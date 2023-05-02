Metro Police searching for elderly man missing since March

JOHN CHANDLER
JOHN CHANDLER(Metro Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say they’re searching for a missing Nashville man who was last seen in March.

John Chandler, 73, was last seen on March 24th at Larry’s Bar at 1211 Brick Church Pike. A few days later, on March 31, he was reported missing by his step-daughter who said she last spoke to him on March 13.

She said they would go weeks without talking but then when she called him, normally, he would answer. However, this time was different. Her recent calls were going straight to voicemail.

Metro Police said the investigation has been ongoing and detectives are working to get phone and bank records.

Chandler is 5′5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. If you see him, please call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

