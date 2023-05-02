Man arrested after trying to attack neighbor with machete in Woodbine, police say

The victim told police he was in fear of death or serious bodily injury when his neighbor charged at him.
A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking his neighbor with a machete in a neighborhood of Nashville, according to an arrest warrant.

Sunday night, police responded to the incident on Elberta Street in Woodbine after a man said his neighbor, 50-year-old Chayarath Bounsong, attempted to assault him with a machete, the warrant says.

The warrant details that Bounsong told police he charged at his neighbor from across the street with a machete after an argument, claiming that he steals from him. The victim told police he was in fear of death or serious bodily injury when Bounsong charged at him.

A witness also told police that he saw Bounsong walk across the street holding a machete and threatening to assault the victim, according to the warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and the machete was seized by police.

Court records show Bounsong was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

