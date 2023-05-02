Lebanon Police search for aggravated robbery suspects

Police say the robbery and burglaries happened after midnight on Monday in the area of Pilot and Knights Inn.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for three suspects connected to an aggravated robbery and vehicle burglaries.

Police say the robbery and burglaries happened after midnight on Monday in the area of Pilot and Knights Inn.

LPD shared photos of the suspects from the incident and said, “The individuals are believed to be two white males and one black male.”

If you have any information on these suspects you’re asked to call Det. Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322 or by email at justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org.

