Jonas Brothers announce tour stop in Nashville

The Jonas Brothers will perform at Bridgestone Arena Monday, Oct. 9.
From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform...
From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Jonas Brothers announced Tuesday the band would be going on a 35-date stadium and arena tour that includes a stop in Nashville.

The Jonas Brothers, known for hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000” and “Lovebug,” will perform on Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena. On the tour, dubbed The Tour, the band will perform five albums every night.

A verified fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets, according to a media release. The tour is using the Ticketmaster platform to get tickets into the hands of fans directly, the release said.

Fans can register Tuesday through Saturday, May 6 at 10:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting on Tuesday, May 9.

