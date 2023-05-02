Good Samaritans help save man from burning car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman helped rescue a man trapped inside a burning car on Sunday morning after a two-car crash on I-40 East.

While the woman was able to help the man, unfortunately, another man involved in the accident died. The woman explained how she did everything she could to help.

Hallie Sellars was driving on I-40 East on Sunday morning when she saw two cars after a crash.

“I mean things were blowing up from the other vehicle and hitting us like 30 yards away,” Sellars said.

One car was completely engulfed, and the other car was flipped upside down. When Sellars saw the scene while driving home from work, she decided to pull over.

“My first question was, is everybody out? And somebody said no, the driver is still in there,” Sellars said.

A man was inside an Oldsmobile sitting on the side of I-40 East, when all of a sudden, a Nissan Altima crashed into it. The Oldsmobile instantly caught fire.

“My heart just dropped to my stomach,” Sellars said.

Sellars said she quickly started waving and screaming for other drivers to pull over.

“I was able to stop a car that had a firefighter and a veteran in it who immediately jumped out, ran over and was able to start kicking to try and get the glass broken,” Sellars said.

All while this was happening, Sellars decided to capture the incident on video.

“They ended up having to flip the car over with some other gentlemen that were there to assist with the lifting of the car, and they were pulling him out, but as they were pulling him out, he was actually on fire so, I was patting the fire away,” Sellars said.

The man the Good Samaritans pulled out of the flames was 43-year-old Nicholas Marks. Their fast work saved his life. Sadly, the man in the other car died.

“It was really heartbreaking to have to turn away from somebody but, obviously there was nothing we could have done with the other vehicle and the other man in the car,” Sellars said.

Police said the man rescued from his car is now being treated for critical injuries.

