Friends of man shot and killed on Briley Parkway search for answers

Metro Police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Briley Parkway on Friday afternoon.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friday afternoon, Metro Police say Gerges Yousef was on his way home from work when he was shot. Police said his black Honda CR-V had multiple bullet holes on both sides of the car.

Gerges Youssef’s roommate said he had no idea who may have done something like this. Yousef’s roommate said he was living with Yousef for five months, and now he’s afraid.

“I don’t want any problems like that,” said Youssef’s roommate.

The roommate directed WSMV4 to another friend of Youssef’s, Habib.

Habib, who is from Egypt and speaks mostly Arabic, said he met Yousef seven years ago when Yousef moved to Tennessee from Egypt.

Habib said on Friday that Yousef’s family was looking for him.

“The family [of] Youssef in my country Egypt called me, ‘where is Youssef?’ I call Yousseff phone. No find. I go to the house. Youssef, no find and somebody in the house tell me Youssef died today,” Habib said.

Habib said Youssef had three brothers, a wife and five kids all living in Egypt.

When asked about who may be responsible for Youssef’s killing, Habib said he didn’t know.

As of early Monday afternoon, Metro Police said they have not received any Crime Stopper tips and no witnesses have come forward.

If anyone saw the incident or knows anything about what happened they’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

