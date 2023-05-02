First Alert Forecast: Trending Warmer for the Middle of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Breezy & cool weather lingers into Wednesday. Rain showers return on Friday and continue through the weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

Some clouds this evening, breezy and cool, then clearing overnight, low in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow, after a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the 60s again. Enjoy a mostly sunny sky. The wind will still be gusty, but less so than today.

Temperatures will finally climb into the 70s for the middle and end of the week. (wsmv)

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks like a beautiful day. Clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon, but the wind will be light and temperatures will climb nicely. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

Expect clouds and showers on Friday with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. The high will be near 70.

This weekend will bring a few clouds, more humidity, warmer weather, and a few showers. Both Saturday and Sunday have a 30-40% chance of rain in any one given area.

NEXT WEEK:

The warming will continue into next week with a few pop up thundershowers. We expect highs on Monday and Tuesday to be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.