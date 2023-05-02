First Alert Forecast: More breezy and cool weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Breezy & cool weather lingers into Wednesday. Rain showers return on Friday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

It’ll stay breezy and cool this afternoon. The wind will gust to 35 mph at times through Tennessee & Kentucky. Avoid outdoor burning, as the air is also quite dry. Highs will be in the 60s.

This evening will turn chilly with temperatures tumbling back into the 50s and then 40s toward morning.

Tomorrow, after a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the 60s again. The wind will still be gusty, but less so than today.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks like a beautiful day. Clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon, but the wind will be light and temperatures will climb nicely.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Expect clouds and showers on Friday.

This weekend will bring a few clouds, more humidity, warmer weather, and a few showers. Both Saturday and Sunday have a 30-40% chance of rain in any one given area.

The warming will continue into next week. We expect highs on Monday and Tuesday to be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.