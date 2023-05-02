First Alert Forecast: More breezy and cool weather

Much warmer weather is just around the corner.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Dan Thomas.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Breezy & cool weather lingers into Wednesday. Rain showers return on Friday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

It’ll stay breezy and cool this afternoon. The wind will gust to 35 mph at times through Tennessee & Kentucky. Avoid outdoor burning, as the air is also quite dry. Highs will be in the 60s.

This evening will turn chilly with temperatures tumbling back into the 50s and then 40s toward morning.

Tomorrow, after a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the 60s again. The wind will still be gusty, but less so than today.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks like a beautiful day. Clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon, but the wind will be light and temperatures will climb nicely.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Expect clouds and showers on Friday.

This weekend will bring a few clouds, more humidity, warmer weather, and a few showers. Both Saturday and Sunday have a 30-40% chance of rain in any one given area.

The warming will continue into next week. We expect highs on Monday and Tuesday to be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Metro Police car
Suspect steals $70,000 in cash from man walking in downtown Nashville, police say
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Still photo of handcuffs.
Multiple drug indictments, arrests in Putnam Co. after months of investigations
The scene at Highland and Walker
Police: Suspect inside Ubee’s after shots fired near UofM
Rendering of Belle Meade Plaza proposal
New Belle Meade Plaza plans go before Metro Council
wsmv Murfreesboro medical clinic
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic closes for two days