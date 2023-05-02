First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine, wind gusts possible

We should have another good mix of clouds and sunshine to go around this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s again.

It will be another windy day with gusts between 25-30 mph during the day, but some isolated spots could even see gusts over 30 mph at times.

The wind will die down again tonight with lows in the mid-40s.

The wind will finally relax for our Wednesday and temperatures will get a slight bump into the upper 60s to near 70 in a couple of spots for the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s under a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND RAIN

Our next round of showers is expected to arrive by Friday with a rumble of thunder to two as well. Highs Friday will dip back down to near 70.

Right now we’re expecting a few of those showers to continue into our Saturday, but it’s not looking like all-day rain. Temperatures Saturday will get a push back into the mid-70s.

A few showers will hang around on Sunday with highs back near 80 for the day.

