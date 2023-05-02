First Alert Forecast: Another Windy Day Today

Winds gusting near 30 mph today but another dry day across the Mid State
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

We’ll have another good mix of clouds and sunshine to go around this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s again.  It will be another windy day with gusts between 25-30 mph during the day, but some isolated spots could even see gusts over 30 mph at times.

The wind will die down again tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

The wind will finally relax for our Wednesday and temperatures will get a slight bump into the upper 60s to near 70 in a couple of spots for the afternoon.

Thursday will be wamer with highs in the lower to mid 70s under a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND RAIN

Our next round of showers is expected to arrive by Friday with a rumble of thunder to two as well.  Highs Friday will dip back down to near 70.

Right now we’re expecting a few of those showers to continue into our Saturday, but it’s not looking like all day rain.  Temepratures Saturday will get a push back into the mid 70s.

A few showers will hang around on Sunday with highs back near 80 for the day.

