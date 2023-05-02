Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake suffers infection

The American Eagle Foundation said the eaglet’s injury resembles septic arthritis.
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation(American Eagle Foundation)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE HOLLOW LAKE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The eaglet - known as DH18 - at Dale Hollow Lake that was rescued from its nest on April 27 after becoming entangled in a fishing line got an infection, according to the American Eagle Foundation (AEF).

A procedure was done on Monday at the University Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) to repair the damaged tissue and joints on the eaglet’s legs. The infection was found after the examination and the UTCVM will continue to monitor the bird. The AEF believes the joint infection is called septic arthritis.

“We are hopeful the wound will close and heal, but the infection is a concerning development,” AEF said in a statement.

This first week will be a critical time, according to AEF.

“We cannot say with any confidence how these injuries will impact DH18′s quality of life, but the cultures will inform the direction of our care in the future,” AEF said.

AEF already said the eaglet was probably not going to be able to return to the nest, but after the infection, AEF said they could officially confirm it was not returning to the nest.

“It is still possible DH18 could be released back into the wild via the hacking process, but our current focus is to provide the best possible care and pain management,” AEF said.

AEF said that staff is thankful for the public’s support in helping the eaglet, so far $1,840 has been raised to help AEF.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Metro Police car
Suspect steals $70,000 in cash from man walking in downtown Nashville, police say
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
Penny Schwinn stepping down as Tennessee education commissioner
Penny Schwinn steps down as TN Education commissioner
Wilson County Schools
Wilson Co. School Board votes to keep two books in high schools
School board vote on banning books
Wilson school board to vote on banning books