Crews extricate victim in two-vehicle crash in Clarksville

Clarksville Fire Rescue worked to remove the passenger Monday night, according to police.
A crash in Clarksville left one person trapped, according to police.
A crash in Clarksville left one person trapped, according to police.(Dash 10 Media)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that left at least one passenger trapped on Monday.

The crash took place just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road, according to the Clarksville Police Department. CPD and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the call.

Police said fire crews were forced to extricate one of the passengers. The status of the injuries of the individuals involved is currently unknown.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of Warfield Boulevard on Monday, but the roadway has since reopened.

