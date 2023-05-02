Clinic in Murfreesboro closes its doors two days in a row

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A clinic in Murfreesboro has closed its doors to patients for two consecutive days this week.

The Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter closed all seven of its locations on May 1 and May 2. The clinic announced its sudden closing on Facebook at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MMC said its locations are closed to work on updating critical infrastructure. The clinic said patients who had appointments scheduled for the affected dates would be contacted as soon as possible to work on rescheduling.

