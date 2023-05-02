Cleanup continues one month after Readyville tornado

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday marked one month since tornados ripped through parts of Rutherford County and destroyed dozens of homes.

Readyville was one of the hardest hit areas and people are still struggling to pick up the pieces.

An EF2 tornado ripped the roof off homes, blew out windows and snapped trees.

Teresa Tate said she is lucky to have one of the two houses on their street that is safe to live in while they wait for repairs to be made.

“I am hoping that one day this is just going to be a dream, that it really didn’t happen,” Tate said. “I could not believe the amount of damage that was done in 10 to 15 seconds here. It literally wiped Readyville away. Just blew it away.”

The home Tate has lived in her entire life is now covered in tarps with plywood nailed over windows. Other buildings on her property were blown off their foundations.

“Between me and the outside, there is a tarp,” Tate said. “It can get pretty cold sometimes because we don’t have any gas.”

Most of the homes in her neighborhood need to be completely rebuilt, with smashed cars still sitting in driveways and windows boarded up.

Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark said his office still working every day to help people impacted by the tornado.

“We went into recovery mode pretty quick,” Clark said. “Today, I am very happy and pleased with the progress, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

“The citizens there have the things they need,” Clark said. “We can hopefully try to get them back to normalcy as soon as possible.”

That includes insurance and FEMA disaster relief money to help with the rebuilding process, Clark said. There have also been hundreds of volunteers that helped families secure their homes until repairs can be made.

Progress can be seen at the Readyville Post Office. Construction crews said they hope to have the work complete by early June so the building can reopen.

Tate said the toughest part of the rebuilding process has been finding contractors, but she is hopeful their repair process will begin as soon as this week.

